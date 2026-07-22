Lonsdale Ambassadors program introduces 2027 candidates
The Lonsdale Ambassadors announced their 2027 candidates for the Miss Lonsdale program. Three candidates registered to be Junior Ambassadors and Little Ambassadors both, with only a single candidate for Miss Lonsdale this year.
Registration happens every spring, typically by the first week of April. Each of the candidates then spends then next months leading up to Lonsdale Community Days attending various events and festivals, alongside the current royalty.