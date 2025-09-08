TCU Le Center gets some Titan Pride appeal

The front of Tri-City United Le Center PreK-8 School has some new Titan Pride to show off thanks to the TCU Le Center Parent-Teacher Organization.

The PTO group donated funds to purchase the graphics, which includes the words “TCU TITANS” along with the lightning bolt fist in the middle of them.

TCU Marketing and Communications Director Anna Hoy said that there is still one piece coming but that they are waiting for a window to be fixed.

“The TCU Le Center PTO is proud to help showcase Titan Pride throughout our school! Thanks to the incredible support from our community at PTO events, we're able to give back in meaningful ways like helping cover important costs right here at our Le Center school,” said Lesley Vavra, Le Center PTO President.

TCU administrators said that they are so thankful for the Le Center PTO and the families who support them. “This graphic is more than decoration; it’s a daily reminder to our students, staff, and community of the pride and unity we share as Titans.”