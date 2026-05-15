TCU High School Principal Fitterer retires after 20 years

Tri-City United High School Principal Alan Fitterer announced his retirement at January’s with a letter to the board and superintendent. The principal has spent the last 20 years with the district, starting in 2006 when it was Montgomery-Lonsdale High School.

Fitterer graduated from Mankato East High School in 1985, where he participated in football (wide receiver/tight end), basketball (captain), baseball (centerfielder), student council (president), and National Honor Society, and was a class officer and took part in the Minnesota Male Teen Competition.

He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College with a bachelor of the arts degree, and a master’s degree in educational administration/educational leadership from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He continued playing baseball his freshman year at Gustavus, and was in the Epsilon Pi Alpha fraternity throughout his time there. His last of five years at Gustavus he took a semester abroad, visiting much of Europe. His abroad experience let him visit the Berlin Wall just two weeks after it came down, personally being able to take a sledgehammer to bring a few pieces of the wall home.

After arriving in Lonsdale, where he now calls home, he has become the Lonsdale Lions president since 2021. He is also on the board of directors for Camp Sweet Life as vice president.

“Three of the most impactful things Alan did at TCU include prioritizing strong communication by keeping staff, families, and the community informed and engaged, maintaining alignment across the district while being careful and responsible with the budget, and leading improvements to programs and facilities to expand student opportunities and create safe, modern learning environments,” said TCU Superintendent of Schools Kevin Babcock. “His leadership reflected his deep love for TCU, our Titans, and the community, leaving a lasting positive impact on both students and the district as a whole… He has focused on growth, collaboration, and strengthening programs, while improving facilities to ensure students have access to high quality learning opportunities. Throughout his time here, he has emphasized communication to make decisions that support both student success and the long-term health of the district.”

Babcock also talked Fitterer’s passion for...

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