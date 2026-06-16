Patricia M. Solheid, 82

Patricia M. Solheid, age 82, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2026, at Mala Strana Assisted Living in New Prague, with her loving husband by her side.

Pat was born on February 3, 1944, in Canby, Minnesota. She was a graduate of Canby High School and went on to attend Moorhead State University. Her deep love for music led her to a career as an elementary music teacher in New Prague, where she met and married the love of her life, Al, in 1972.

Later, Pat transitioned from teaching to becoming an in home daycare provider. Although she and Al had one daughter, Pat helped raise countless children through her years of daycare, touching many lives with her care and kindness.

Music remained at the heart of Pat's life. She was an active member of the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church music program for decades, often playing the organ and piano, singing in the choir, and sharing her talents at weddings and other special events. She often said that music-especially playing the piano-was her medicine.

Pat also enjoyed playing cards, especially 500. Gatherings with the Syltie clan often included hours around the card table, and she and Al cherished their time participating in Card Club over the years with their friends.

Pat is survived by her husband, Allen Solheid; her daughter, Stefani (Don) Fiedler of Barron, WI; and her grandsons, Zachary Miller of Chicago, IL, and McCade Miller of Turtle Lake, WI. She is also survived by her brothers, Jim (Kathy) Syltie of Sarasota, FL, and Fletcher (LaVonne) Syltie of Appleton, MN; sister-in-law Pat Boeckman of Shakopee, MN; brother-in-law Mike Solheid of Prior Lake, MN; and brother- and sister-in-law Jim and Pat Solheid of Spicer, MN; along with many nieces and nephews that meant the world to her.

Pat is also lovingly remembered by the many "daycare kids" she cared for over the years, especially Gretchen Ykema, Danielle "Dani" Harty, Ben, Blake and Brooks Prochaska, Brittany Prochaska Stauffer, and Brianna Prochaska Lindeland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Dora Syltie; her sister, Wini Shanabrook; and her parents-in-law, Harland and Celia Solheid.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2026, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 215 Main St. E., New Prague, MN. Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home, 610 Main St. E., New Prague, MN. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Wenceslaus Catholic School.

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