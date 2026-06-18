Webster offense hammers Union Hill, Montgomery in a pair of wins

Webster’s bats came alive in the past week, pounding out 31 runs in a pair of wins to move the Sox into second place in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League.

Sunday, June 14, the Sox thumped Montgomery, 21-6, in seven innings. On the mound, Jordon Huwe, Alex Beumer, and Peter Tveite paced the Sox to a victory. All doing a solid job.

The real fireworks came on offense. The Sox recorded 20 hits. Jordon Huwe, also the game's starting pitcher, helped his own cause by hitting two home runs in the second inning, one of which was a grand slam. He went four-for-four on the day. Will Arendt went five-for-six while Peter Grassl pounded out four hits in four at-bats.

The big win at Montgomery followed a 10-5 win over Union Hill Friday, June 12.

On the mound, Matthew Magnuson got the start, going a strong six innings. Johnny Checheris came in relief, throwing the final three innings and allowing one run. At the plate, the Sox were firing on all cylinders with 19 hits. Will Wareham had five hits of his own. Matt Magnuson and Jake Bellile each had three hits apiece.

Dundas 5, Elko 3

Scoring four times in the seventh inning, the host Dukes overcame 3-1 deficit to defeat the Express Monday, June 15.

Elko outhit Dundas, 7-5, but committed three defensive errors in the setback.

Union Hill 8, New Prague 6 (12 inns.)

New Prague lost a marathon game that lasted 12 innings Sunday, June 14. Union Hill used some big hits to give them an early lead. In the third inning, Jack Kreutzian picked up the first of his three hits and was knocked in off an Eric Berg home run. Kreutzian later doubled and scored on a Joe Becker single.

In the eighth, Conrad Masberg homered off the scoreboard and Nathan Berg scored on a Jack Giesen single.

Undaunted, the Orioles chipped away throughout the game. James Fuerniss scored in the fourth inning on a Tom McBroom single. Then, in the seventh and eighth innings, they each scored runs off of hits from Eric Wagner and Anthony Mader. Ben Schmitz had a pair of hits for the O’s. Rev Tietz came off the bench and hit a sacrifice fly to pull New Prague within a run. Hunter LeCuyer hit a double and scored on a Fuerniss single to send the game to bonus baseball.

In the 12th inning Joe Becker hit a blooper over first with two out to give the Bulldogs the lead. Pitchers for the Orioles were Kole Wagner, Derek Aasen, Cam Prochaska and Austin Wilson. The Bulldogs sent Jake Hemann, Tanner Nordrum and Willie Seymour to the mound. Seymour was the winning pitcher.

New Market 15, St. Benedict 2 (8 inns)

The Muskies offense was potent in the Sunday, June 14, win. New Market scored three times in the first and added four runs in the third and another three runs in the fourth. The Muskies scored once in the sixth and closed things out with four tallies in the eighth.

St. Benedict’s Drew Hertaus and Bennett Thurow paced the Saints with hits.

New Prague 2, Lonsdale 1

The Orioles came out on top of a pitcher's duel against the Aces Tuesday, June 9. Gavin Bergman started and threw six innings, dealing seven strikeouts to the Aces. He gave up one unearned run off a passed ball. Matthew Zweber picked up the save closing out the last three innings for NP.

The Orioles scored two runs in the sixth inning after Tom McBroom singled and Bergman doubled followed by a James Fuerniss single. Lonsdale's Ross Beumer had three hits. Jack Skluzacek scored the lone run in the fourth inning after he singled and eventually advanced to third base and scored on a passed ball.

St. Patrick 14, PL Jays 1

A single by Jack Friedges put St. Patrick on the board in the top of the first, scoring Zach Stroh in a River Valley League game Sunday, June 14.

The Jays scored a run in the bottom of the second inning to tie it up, but the Irish would roll from there. In the fourth, the Irish scored Aiden Connelly on a wild pitch, and never looked back. They tacked on three runs in the fifth inning. Jack Taxdahl's double scored Mikey Gottschalk. Jack Taxdahl scored on brother Ben Taxdahl's walk. Ryan Friedges scored on Tate Marland's fielder's choice.

Three more Irish runs crossed the plate in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 8-1. An error scored one run, Aiden Connelly grounded out, scoring one run, and Ben Taxdahl hit a solo home run to center field. St. Patrick scored six runs on five hits in the top of the ninth inning. Zak Endres, Nate Klehr, Zach Stroh and Gottschalk each singled, each driving in a run. Jack Taxdahl doubled, scoring one run, and Jonathan Harvey grounded out, scoring one run.

Marland earned the win for St. Patrick. The lefty allowed three hits and one run over five innings, striking out nine and walking three. Henry Brandt took the loss for the Prior Lake Jays. The starting pitcher went five innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits, striking out six and walking five. Zak Endres (4 strikeouts) and Conner Larson (1 strikeout) each threw shutout innings for St. Patrick in relief.

The Irish amassed 15 hits in the game. Ryan Friedges went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the offense. Jack Friedges, Ben Taxdahl, and Jack Taxdahl each drove in two runs. Gottschalk and Stroh each collected multiple hits. Connelly drew three walks.

St. Patrick 6, Chaska 1

Ryan Friedges collected three singles in four at bats, as the St. Patrick Irish defeated the Chaska Cubs 6-1 in a RVL game Friday, June 12, at venerable Bonin Field.

The Irish were the first to get on the board in the second when Tate Marland grounded out, scoring Ryan Friedges on a heads up baserunning play.

In the third, the Cubs plated its lone run on Walker Rogers' double to left field, knotting the game at one.

St. Patrick jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning after Jack Taxdahl singled down the left field line, Ryan Friedges singled to right field and Jack Friedges hit a sacrifice fly, each scoring one run.

Joe Ackerman made his Irish debut and earned the win for St. Patrick in relief. The right-handed pitcher gave up one hit and no runs over five innings, striking out 10 and walking one. Matthew Totten took the loss for the Cubbies. The starter went four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits, striking out five and walking one. Ian Segna led things off on the bump for St. Patrick. The hurler gave up three hits and one run over four innings, striking out five and walking five.

St. Patrick 7, Shakopee 1

St. Patrick upended the Shakopee Indians 7-1 in a River Valley League game Tuesday, June 9, at The Joe.

The Irish got on the board in the top of the third inning after they loaded the bases, followed by Ryan Wickman getting hit by a pitch and Ben Taxdahl walked, each scoring one run. In the fourth inning, the Irish tacked on four runs. Zach Stroh doubled, scoring one run, an error scored two runs, and Ben Taxdahl hit into a fielder's choice, scoring another run.

Ryan Friedges provided pop in the middle of the lineup and led the Irish with two RBI. Zach Stroh and Tate Marland each collected two hits.

The Irish had patience at the plate, accumulating 11 walks for the game. Ryan Friedges, Mikey Gottschalk, Zak Endres and Ben Taxdahl led the team with two walks each. Michael Thrune coaxed a walk in his Irish debut. Jack Friedges stole two bases.

Evan Esch earned the win for the fighting Irish. The starter allowed two hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out six and walking none. Joey Connelly took the ‘L’ for the Shakopee Indians. Carson Walker pitched two innings in relief, allowing one hit and three strikeouts, and walking none. Reid Marland tossed two innings of shutout ball. The left-handed pitcher allowed one hit, striking out three and walking none.

PL Mudcats 9, Coyotes 7

Despite seeing their five-run lead whittled down by the end, the Prior Lake Mudcats still held off Shakopee for a 9-7 victory on Sunday, June14. Shakopee closed the gap by scoring on an error, a single, a walk, and a single.



PL’s Jonny Houston collected three hits in four at bats in the win. Houston doubled in the second inning, singled in the fourth inning, and singled in the first inning.



Prior Lake got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Charlie Bredeson singled, scoring one run, an error scored one run, Ben Kelsey doubled, scoring one run and Jac Campbell singled, scoring two runs.



The Prior Lake Mudcats added one run in the second after Cole Clausen singled down the right field line.



Jake Garfield earned the win for the Prior Lake Mudcats. The hurler gave up six hits and seven runs (three earned) over five innings, striking out three and walking six. Chris Isensee took the loss for Shakopee Coyotes. The hurler went four innings, surrendering nine runs (eight earned) on 14 hits, striking out one and walking two. Ben Kelsey collected the save.



The Mudcats accumulated 17 hits in the game. Adam Druppel provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led the Prior Lake Mudcats with two runs batted in. The catcher went 2-for-5 on the day. Jonny Houston and Charlie Bredeson each collected three hits for the Prior Lake Mudcats. CJ Schmidt, Ben Kelsey, and Cole Clausen each collected multiple hits for the Prior Lake Mudcats. Bear Blaney paced the Prior Lake Mudcats with two walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, tallying six walks for the game. Cole Clausen stole two bases. The Prior Lake Mudcats stole four bases in the game.



Jackson Ungar led the Shakopee Coyotes with four RBI from the bottom of the lineup. Joe Grim, Ethan Buchtel, Jackson Ungar, Braxton Pankake, John Barten, Aiden Rau, Brandon Doble and Tyler Lorenz each collected one hit for the Coyotes. Ben Fredenburg paced the Shakopee Coyotes with three walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, collecting seven walks for the game. Shakopee turned two double plays in the game.

Elko 9, Hampton 8

Trailing 4-1, the Express scored four times in the sixth and four times in the eighth and hung on for the win Saturday, June 13, at Hampton.

Elko managed five hits and played errorless baseball in the win.

Le Sueur 2, St. Benedict 0

St. Benedict’s Ryan VonDracek pitched a complete game for his club Friday, June 12, but to no avail.

The Saints couldn’t come up with a big hit when they needed it. St. Benedict stranded 13 runners in the setback.

PL Mudcats 9, Lonsdale 7

Owen Bredeson drove in four runs on three hits to lead Prior Lake past Lonsdale Thursday, June 11.

Owen Bredeson tripled in the second inning, scoring two runs, and doubled in the eighth inning, scoring two. Kyle O'Connor, Ben Morrison and Bredeson at the bottom of the Prior Lake Mudcats's lineup combined for five of the team's nine hits. They scored four runs and drove in four.



The Aces were the first to get on the board in the first when Jack Skluzacek singled, driving in two runs.



The Prior Lake Mudcats jumped into the lead in the bottom of the second when Bredeson tripled, scoring two runs, and Bear Blaney grounded out, scoring one run.



In the top of the third, the Aces went back into the lead after Skluzacek flew out, Kale Tisdel walked and Tegan Mellgren stole home, each scoring one run.



Charlie Bredeson doubled to center field, which helped the Prior Lake Mudcats tie the game at five in the bottom of the fifth.



An error gave Lonsdale the lead, 6-5, in the top of the seventh. But a Bredeson double gave the Mudcats the lead, 7-6, in the bottom of the eighth. The Prior Lake Mudcats collected nine hits in the game. Charlie Bredeson collected two hits for the Prior Lake Mudcats in four at bats. The Prior Lake Mudcats turned three double plays in the game.

Jack Skluzacek provided pop in the middle of the lineup and led Lonsdale with three runs batted in. Ross Beumer paced the Aces with two walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, amassing six walks for the game.



Nick Albee earned the win for the Prior Lake Mudcats. The right-handed pitcher allowed four hits and one run (zero earned) over five innings, striking out three and walking none. Brady Flicek took the loss for Lonsdale.

PL Mudcats 5, Union Hill 4

It came down to the wire on Wednesday, June 10, as Prior Lake grabbed the victory in walk-off fashion over Union Hill.

The game was tied, 4-all, in the bottom of the ninth when Ben Kelsey singled, scoring one run.



The Mudcats were the first to get on the board in the second when Kyle O'Connor singled, scoring two runs. PL scored one run in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run to left field by Lance Behrens.



Joe Becker doubled to center field, which helped the Bulldogs tie the game, 3-3, in the top of the seventh. A sacrifice fly by Tomas Lee gave Union Hill the lead, 4-3, in the top of the eighth.



Lucas Druppel singled to center field, which helped the Prior Lake Mudcats tie the game at four in the bottom of the eighth.



CJ Schmidt earned the win for the Prior Lake Mudcats. The left-handed pitcher surrendered three hits and three runs (two earned) over three innings, striking out seven and walking two. Tanner Nordrum took the loss for the Bulldogs. The reliever went two and one-third innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out two and walking two. Lance Behrens stepped on the bump first for Prior Lake. The right-handed pitcher surrendered four hits and one run over six innings, striking out nine and walking two. Jake Heimann started the game for Union Hill. The starting pitcher gave up six hits and three runs (two earned) over six innings, striking out six and walking two.

The Prior Lake Mudcats accumulated 10 hits in the game. Ben Kelsey and Adam Druppel were a force together in the lineup, as they each collected three hits for the Prior Lake Mudcats while hitting back-to-back. Kyle O'Connor, Lance Behrens, Ben Kelsey, and Lucas Druppel each drove in one run for the Prior Lake Mudcats. The Prior Lake Mudcats were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Ben Kelsey had the most chances in the field with nine.



Joe Becker led the Union Hill Bulldogs with two runs batted in. The leadoff hitter went 1-for-4 on the day. Conrad Masberg led UH with three hits. Will Busch collected two hits for the Bulldogs in four at-bats.

Chaska 5, Elko 0

Chaska pitching limited Elko to just four hits in the June 9 clash at historic Athletic Park.

The Cubs scored three times in the first and added solo runs in the second and eighth frames.