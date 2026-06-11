Three wins puts Union Hill atop DRS standings

Three wins, one a slugfest, gave Union Hill the top spot in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League heading into this week.

The Bulldogs will host Webster tomorrow, Friday, June 12, 7:30 p.m., at Don Giesen Field. Sunday, June 14, 2 p.m., the Bulldogs will face New Prague at Memorial Park.

Orioles face schedule changes

New Prague had two games rescheduled this past week. July 8, 7:30 p.m., NP will make up a game at Prior Lake. The Orioles will make up a game against Waldorf at Bonin Field in St. Patrick, June 25, later this summer.

Union Hill 24, St. Benedict 6

The Bulldogs scored three times in the opening inning, added 15 more in the second and added a few more runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings of a rout at St. Benedict Sunday, June 7.

The Bulldogs smacked four home runs as part of a 17-hit attack. Conrad Masberg finished with six RBI. Eric Berg, Jack Giesen, Nate Osborne and Nate Lee also had big days for UH against a trio of St. Benedict pitchers.

Union Hill pitchers Charlie Otteson and Jack Beeker combined for the 11-hit win. Otteson allowed five of St. Benedict’s seven runs.

Jared Miller drove in three runs for the Saints. Jonathan Dreylow, Patrick Simmons and Treyden Hiles all drove in runs for St.Benedict.

Union Hill 4, Montgomery 1

The Bulldogs generated all the runs they’d need in the opening inning of the June 5 clash at Montgomery.

Jack Becker and Eric Berg both scored in the opening inning when Will Busch smacked a hit with the bases loaded. In the second, UH’s Jack Giesen singled and later Eric Berg scored another insurance run in the seventh.

As a team, Union Hill pounded out eight hits, two for extra bases. Will Busch and Masberg drove in the runs needed for the win. A trio of Bulldogs’ pitchers – Joe Becker, Logan Jaeckles and Nathan Berg all had four hits and struck out 15 Mallards.

Montgomery finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth. Krocak drew a walk to set the table, and Matt Smith promptly walloped a double deep to center field to put two runners in scoring position. Moments later, Krautkremer stepped up and delivered a sharp line-drive single to center, driving in Krocak to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Max Krautkremer got the start on the bump for Montgomery, battling through four innings while surrendering six hits and three runs. Krocak provided excellent relief stability out of the bullpen to give the offense a chance, eating up four crucial innings while scattering just two hits and striking out four.

At the plate, the Mallards collected four hits on the night, highlighted by Krautkremer (1-for-3, RBI), Smith (1-for-3, 2B), Iverson (1-for-5), and Kyle Hintz (1-for-4).

Union Hill 5, Veseli 3

UH opened the scoring early in the June 3 game when Eric Berg was hit by a pitch and later scored giving the Bulldogs 1-0 lead. Conrad Masberg added a solo blast to give UH a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. Thomas Lee, Jack Becker and Brady O’Neill later scored for Union Hill. Conrad Masberg finished the game with three hits and three RBI in the win. Will Busch, Jack Giesen and Jonny Connelly also had hits for the Bulldogs.

Veseli rallied with three runs in the ninth frame. After Sam Gilles, Ben Simon and Max Fierst reached base, a wild pitch and Kyle Carlberg’s base hit broke the shutout.

Veseli ended the game with three hits against Bulldogs’ pitchers Jake Hemann and Derek Masberg.

Webster 2, Veseli 1

Jackson Renz got the start on the mound. In a dominant effort, he went six innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out 13 batters. Jacob Hammer was first in relief, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Matthew Magnuson came in for the last out of the game and earned the save.

Offensively, the Sox had to grind for their runs. After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Sox failed to score until the eighth inning. Augie Isaacson broke the 1-1 tie with a clutch go-ahead blast to left field to give the Sox a 2-1 lead. A lead that they would hold onto for the win.

Webster 9, Jordan 3

On the mound, Sox hurler Peter Tveite went the distance in the June 5 clash. In a true bulldog fashion, he allowed three earned runs and struck out 16 batters – a fantastic effort against one of the top lineups in the state, said Webster field boss Todd Klein.

Offensively, the Sox tallied 13 hits. Will Wareham (three hits), Matthew Magnuson (two hits), Jordon Huwe (two hits), and Peter Tveite (two hits) all had multi-hit days. Augie Isaacson and Derrick Isaacson each recorded two-base hits of their own.

Montgomery 9, Faribault 3

An explosive multi-inning offensive showcase and aggressive baserunning propelled the Montgomery Mallards to a commanding 9-3 victory last Wednesday evening, June 3.

The Lakers struck first in the bottom of the first inning getting out to an early 1-0 lead. Montgomery answered back immediately in the top of the second. Devin Whiteis lined a sharp RBI single down the left-field line to score Dawson Pint and knot the game at 1-1. The Mallards completely took control in the top of the third, exploding for three runs to seize a 4-1 advantage. Aaron Dwyer ignited the rally by crushing an RBI double down the right-field line to score Ryan Iverson. Chris Johnson followed with an RBI single to center field, and Dawson Pint capped off the frame by driving a line-drive RBI single to left.

The relentless offense kept pressing over the next two frames. In the fourth, Pat Lloyd lined an RBI double to right, later scoring on an RBI single by Ryan Iverson to stretch the gap to 6-1. In the fifth, Kyle Hintz lined an RBI single to center, and Nolan Readmond to slide home on a wild pitch, extending the cushion to 8-1. The base paths belonged to the Mallards all night, as the squad ran wild to steal seven bases while Keegan O'Meara kept the Laker runners in check, throwing out 2 of the 3 attempted base stealers. Johnson added the final exclamation point in the seventh, singling and executing a double steal to swipe home and push the score to 9-1.

At the plate, the Mallards racked up a blistering 14 hits. Johnson (3-for-5, 2 R, RBI), O'Meara (2-for-5), Hintz (2-for-4, 1 R, RBI), Pint (2-for-5, 2 R, RBI), and Iverson (2-for-4, 1 R, RBI) spearheaded the offensive charge.

St. Patrick, 11, Burnsville 1 (8 inns.)

St. Patrick got on the board in the bottom of the first inning of the June 5 River Valley League game after Jack Friedges singled to center field, and Kashton Bodden doubled down the left field line, scoring Friedges.

The Irish scored five runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tate Marland doubled, scoring two runs, Aiden Connelly singled, scoring two runs, and a wild pitch scored one run.

Korey Dahlberg earned the win for St. Patrick in relief of Ian Segna. Dahlberg allowed three hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out five and walking one. Bryce Soberski took the loss for the Burnsville Badgers. Ian Segna started on the mound for the Irish, surrendering four hits and one run (zero earned) over four innings, striking out four and walking none.

St. Patrick tallied 15 hits in the game. Kashton Bodden and Jack Taxdahl each collected three hits. Bodden and Tate Marland each drove in two runs. Zak Endres, Aiden Connelly, and Ben Taxdahl each collected multiple hits.