NPHS Snoball candidates announced

New Prague High School announced its candidates for Snoball king and queen Friday, Jan. 30. In the first two rows are king candidates. Front row, left to right, Michael Bruner, Karder Schmoll, Sawyer Jasperson, Ryan Berry; second row, Mitchell Chadwick, Landon Shepard, Ian Songe and Sully Mach. Queen candidates are third row, left to right, Norah Blaschko, Mia Barton, Naomi Sticha, Catie Ambroz; back row, Addy Ridgeway, Olivia Quast, Lucy Gergen and Emily Giesen.

Snoball week at the high school is Monday, Feb. 2, through Saturday, Feb. 7, with dress up days, a pep fest at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, with the crowing of the Snoball king and queen and a dance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, in the high school gym.