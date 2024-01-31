Wrestlers split triangular

New Prague High School’s wrestlers split a triangular in Jordan, Friday, Jan. 26. The Trojans beat Glencoe-Silver Lake, 58-9, and then lost to Scott West, 40-14.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, New Prague was on the road for a 16-team individual tournament in Orono. The Trojans tied for third in the competitive tourney.

Triangular

New Prague head coach Dan Wagner said Glencoe-Silver Lake is banged up “and doesn't have a lot of healthy wrestlers right now.” The Trojans won eight weights by forfeit, with Teva Feit getting things started at 107 pounds. Also winning by forfeit were Elijah Lofton, Isaac Pumper, Cody Thompson, Jordan Schmitz, Sawyer Stano, Reven Tietz and Brady Gregory. For New Prague Lawson Eller at 121 pounds won by fall and Brady Westall at 172 pounds won by a major decision. Glencoe-Silver Lake’s only two wins were at 133 pounds as Brody Ruschmeier won over Kyle McCarthy by a 5-0 decision and Mason Schilling at 145 pound won by a fall over Cayden Feit.

Wagner said Scott West is a top five team in Class AA. "The final team score against Scott West was a little deceiving on how the night actually went,” said Wagner. “Although we lost 14-40, we were in it. At the beginning of the dual we lost the coin toss and they were able to get all the matchups they wanted. We also lost too many close individual matchups.”

While Scott West won the first two events, New Prague’s Vincent LaBelle at 121 pounds tied the score at six apiece with a fall. The Trojans’ Lawson Eller at 127 pounds then put New Prague ahead, 9-6, with a decision. Scott West retook the lead and New Prague’s Brady Westall, at 172 pounds, scored for his team with a fall.

Orono tournament

At the Jan. 27 tournament the Trojans tied with Scott West with 111.5 points each. St. Michael-Albertville won the tourney with a score of 248.0, Zumbrota-Mazeppa was second (152.5). then New Prague and Scott West with Bemidji rounding out the top five (102.5).

“The team bounced back well from the loss on Friday night,” said Wagner. “Lawson Eller led the way by winning the 121 pound bracket. This was his third straight season in winning the Orono Invitational.”

Other Trojan place winners were Brandon Michel at 145 pounds and Brady Westall at 172 pounds, both placing second, Elijah Lofton at 114 pounds and Reven Tietz at 215 pounds, both placed fourth and Grady Connelly at 107 pounds and Vinnie LaBelle at 121 pounds, both placed sixth.

Competition

On Thursday, Feb. 1, New Prague is at Farmington to compete against Farmington and Lakeville South. The Trojans host Prior Lake Friday, Feb. 2. in the annual Highway 13 Rumble, a pre-K to 12th grade event New Prague holds with Prior Lake. The winning varsity team brings home the traveling trophy, Prior Lake has won 10 times and New Prague has won it six. This is the 17th year of the rumble. New Prague travels to Mapleton Saturday, Feb. 3, for an individual tournament.