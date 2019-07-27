Work underway on new roundabouts

The intersection of 12th Street and Columbus Avenue NE, near New Prague High School, will remain closed through at least August 2 as workers construct a roundabout at the intersection. Above, removal of the street surface and curb and gutter took place on Thursday, July 25. Once work is done on this intersection, the intersection of Seventh Street (formerly County Road 37) and Columbus Ave. NE will be closed for about two weeks for construction of another roundabout. Contractors hope to have substantial completion of the project by August 16, in time for the beginning of school on Monday, Aug. 24. Traffic on Columbus Ave. will be detoured via Lexington Avenue and Heritage Trail NE. While the intersection is closed, access to the high school is via Highway 21 and 12th Street, and access to the Skate Park, Compost site and homes north of 12th street via Columbus Ave. can be made via the high school parking lot.