Woodbury ends Trojans boys’ soccer season

Published by editor on Wed, 10/25/2023 - 6:10pm

Surrounded by attacking Royals, New Prague's Ryan James worked to control the ball and clear it away from the goal late in the second half of the Trojans' state tournament quarterfinal loss to Woodbury Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Farmington High School.

New Prague High School’s boys’ soccer team saw its season come to a tough end last night, Tuesday, Oct. 24, with a 6-0 loss to Woodbury in the quarterfinal match of the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA state tournament.

Playing amidst a steady rainfall at Farmington High School, the No. 4-seeded Royals, 14-2-3 overall, scored three times in the first half and three more times in the second half. New Prague was the No. 5 seed in the tournament. The Trojans’ season ends with a 13-5-2 overall record.

The win advances the Royals to a Nov. 1 semifinal match against top-seeded Wayzata.

Details on the match will be in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.