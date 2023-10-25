Woodbury ends Trojans boys’ soccer season

New Prague High School’s boys’ soccer team saw its season come to a tough end last night, Tuesday, Oct. 24, with a 6-0 loss to Woodbury in the quarterfinal match of the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA state tournament.

Playing amidst a steady rainfall at Farmington High School, the No. 4-seeded Royals, 14-2-3 overall, scored three times in the first half and three more times in the second half. New Prague was the No. 5 seed in the tournament. The Trojans’ season ends with a 13-5-2 overall record.

The win advances the Royals to a Nov. 1 semifinal match against top-seeded Wayzata.

Details on the match will be in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.