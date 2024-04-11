Woitas taking his hockey talents to Mason City

When it comes to playing competitive ice hockey, Braeden Woitas isn’t ready to put his skates away. Not yet.

Woitas, the son of Marisa and Kevin Woitas, has accepted a tender to play junior hockey in Mason City Iowa in the North American Tier III Hockey League. His long-term goal is to play college hockey. Where and at what level is yet to be determined, he said.

He has yet to receive the schedule but expects to spend the summer lifting weights to gain strength and skating on the ice working to improve his overall game. He and a teammate will spend the season living with a local family.

