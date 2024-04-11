Woitas taking his hockey talents to Mason City

Published by editor on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 12:53pm
By: 
John Mueller
news@newpraguetimes.com

Braeden Woitas

When it comes to playing competitive ice hockey, Braeden Woitas isn’t ready to put his skates away. Not yet.

Woitas, the son of Marisa and Kevin Woitas, has accepted a tender to play junior hockey in Mason City Iowa in the North American Tier III Hockey League. His long-term goal is to play college hockey. Where and at what level is yet to be determined, he said.

He has yet to receive the schedule but expects to spend the summer lifting weights to gain strength and skating on the ice working to improve his overall game. He and a teammate will spend the season living with a local family.

(For the complete story, see the April 11 print edition of The New Prague Times.)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Robert John Peach, 77
Tue, 04/16/2024 - 10:10am
Darrell Jeffrey Haslip, 51
Mon, 04/15/2024 - 3:17pm
Tough news from up the road
Thu, 04/11/2024 - 1:03pm
Trojans to be competitive on ball field
Thu, 04/11/2024 - 12:59pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.