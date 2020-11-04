West end of Main Street open

The west end of New Prague’s Main Street was reopened the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), in consultation with City Engineer Chris Cavett of the firm Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) Inc., decided the street could have traffic on it. The reopening of Main Street, which is also a state highway, is after reconstruction work was done this summer. It is also about a full day ahead of the estimated reopening of Main Street, which placed it at Thursday, Nov. 5, at the earliest. For more see a print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)