Ronan Mark Dvorak, son of Matthew and Cassandra Dvorak of Belle Plaine, arrived at 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague. He is the New Year’s Baby for 2020. The family gathered for a photo from left are, big brother Finnegan, dad Matthew, sister Eden, holding Ronan, mom Cassandra and brother Killian. For more on the New Year’s Baby see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)