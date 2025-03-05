Weather closes schools today

New Prague Area Schools (PreK-12) will be closed Wednesday, March 5, due to inclement weather. This will be a blended learning day.

WRAP & Kids' Company will be closed.

ECFE classes will not be held today. Community Education youth and adult class participants will receive an email regarding the status of their class.

Decisions about after-school practices and/or events will be made by noon. Please wait to hear from your coach/director.

Fitness & Aquatic Center will be open, but please check emails and watch Facebook for possible schedule changes and closure updates.