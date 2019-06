New Prague High School’s senior class of 2019 celebrate at the end of the graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 31, at Trojan Stadium as family and friends look on. The ceremony included music, the student address by Anne Zweber, an address from NPHS social studies teacher Allie Meyer and the awarding of diplomas. Of the 322 members of the senior class, 310 participated in Friday’s ceremonies. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)