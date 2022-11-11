Veterans Day honors

Major Rev. Eugene Theisen (US Air Force, retired), center, talks to students at St. Wenceslaus School during Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11. Behind him are members of the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Theisen spoke about his experiences as a chaplain in the Air Force and answered questions from the students and their parents that attended the Veterans Day service.

The New Prague Veterans Honor Guard attended ceremonies at area schools and local nursing homes on both Thursday, Nov. 10, and Nov. 11.

