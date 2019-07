A tank from Chart Industries in New Prague made its way down Main Street at 10:19 p.m. the night of Tuesday, July 16. The tank was so tall that crews were out between 9-10 p.m. to move a stop light arm out of the way on the south east side of the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue SE. After the tank moved through at 10:23 p.m. crews put the stop light back in place. (Patrick Fisher Photo)