Vehicle crash causes power outage

A south bound vehicle caused damage and a power outage at Union Hill before midnight on Thursday, March 25.

According to Minnesota Valley Electric Co-Op (MVEC) the power outage was reported around 11:15 p.m. and fixed by 12:35 a.m. on Friday, March 26. The driver had hit and snapped two guy wires that anchor an electric pole to the ground. A wire wrapped around one of the power lines causing the outage.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office the driver was south bound along Church Avenue and failed to yield at the stop sign where Church Avenue connects with Highway 19. The vehicle continued south and, besides the guy wires, also hit two trees, utility boxes, and the corner of a vacant house owned by New Prague Area Catholic Community.

No one was injured and the driver was arrested for DWI.

More information will be in a print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)