Vehicle crash causes power outage

Published by editor on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 10:42am

A south bound vehicle caused damage and a power outage at Union Hill before midnight on Thursday, March 25.

According to Minnesota Valley Electric Co-Op (MVEC) the power outage was reported around 11:15 p.m. and fixed by 12:35 a.m. on Friday, March 26. The driver had hit and snapped two guy wires that anchor an electric pole to the ground. A wire wrapped around one of the power lines causing the outage.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office the driver was south bound along Church Avenue and failed to yield at the stop sign where Church Avenue connects with Highway 19. The vehicle continued south and, besides the guy wires, also hit two trees, utility boxes, and the corner of a vacant house owned by New Prague Area Catholic Community.

No one was injured and the driver was arrested for DWI.

More information will be in a print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Leonard R. Sticha, 89
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 12:26pm
‘High School Musical’ is this weekend
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 6:02pm
David Thomas Theilmann, “Dave”, 82
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 2:11pm
Jean Marie Martin, 73
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 2:07pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.