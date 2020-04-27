Update on two-vehicle crash

(The following is an update from the Minnesota State Patrol on the Monday, April 27, two-vehicle crash.)

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 7:20 a.m. April 27, a southbound 2015 Kia Soul, driven by Brandon Michael Bishop, age 22, of New Prague crossed the center line and collided in the northbound lane with a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Judith Lynn Pierce, age 57, of New Prague. Pierce’s vehicle went off the road and rolled into the east side ditch and Bishop’s vehicle rolled into the west side ditch. Pierce died as a result of the crash. Bishop was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation, but both drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not involved.

Emergency personnel work at the site of a fatal crash along Highway 13, north of New Prague, the morning of Monday, April 27. The crash closed down the highway near the intersection of 240th St. E for about four hours.