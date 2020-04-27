Update - New Prague woman dies in two-vehicle crash

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, around 7:20 a.m. Judith Lynn Pierce, age 57, of New Prague died in a two-vehicle crash. She was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan when her vehicle collided head-on with a southbound 2015 Kia Soul, driven by Brandon Michael Bishop, age 22, of New Prague. Pierce’s vehicle went off the road and rolled into the west side ditch. Bishop was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life threatening injuries. While the crash remains under investigation, both people were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not involved. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times.

Emergency personnel work at the site of a fatal crash along Highway 13, north of New Prague, the morning of Monday, April 27. The crash closed down the highway near the intersection of 240th St. E for about four hours.