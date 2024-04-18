Two vehicle crash east of town

The New Prague Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to a two vehicle crash east of New Prague on highways 19/13 around 5 p.m. Thursday, April 18. According to a preliminary report from the State Highway Patrol one person was transported by ambulance from the scene.

Both vehicles, a Chevy truck and a minivan, were in the north side ditch. Also responding were the New Prague Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. For more information see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.