Two fatalities in three vehicle crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol there were two fatalities in a three vehicle crash that happened around 6:05 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, along Highway 19/13, east of New Prague. According to a crash report from the State Patrol drivers Heather Nichole Nelson, 43, and Jordan Cole Bailey, 38, both of New Prague, suffered fatal injuries. The report stated that the third driver, Corey Joseph Pumper, 49, of New Prague was transported to Mayo Clinic with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report Pumper was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram and Nelson was driving a 2005 Buick Lacrosse, which were both traveling east on Highway 19/13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar Lake Township. Bailey, driving a 2010 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Highway 19/13 and crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck both the Dodge and Buick. The report states that all three were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved.

Also aiding at the scene were Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the New Prague Police Department and the New Prague Fire Department.