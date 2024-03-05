Trump, Biden the top pick of NP, area voters

Voters in New Prague and the area not surprisingly picked their respective political parties' favored candidates for president in Tuesday’s primary election.

In New Prague, Democrats on both the Le Sueur and Scott county sides of Main Street liked President Joe Biden over Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, 282-24. There were 25 votes for “uncommitted.” On the GOP side, voters in New Prague overwhelmingly liked Donald Trump over Nikki Haley, 469-131.

GOP voters in Elko New Market picked Trump over Haley, 339 to 65. Dems in ENM picked Biden over Phillips, 54-13. There were nine votes for “uncommitted.”

In the city of Montgomery, Republicans picked Trump over Haley, 170-35. Dems in Montgomery picked Biden over Phillips, 39-1. There were 10 votes for “uncommitted” in Montgomery.

GOP voters in Lanesburgh Township picked Trump over Haley, 258-67. Dems in Lanesburgh favored Biden over Phillips, 73-15, with six votes for "uncommitted. In Montgomery Township, Trump received 46 votes to Haley's eight. Biden topped Phillips among Montgomery Townships Dems, 2-0. In Derrynane Township, GOP voters liked Trump over Haley, 50-11. Derrynane Townships Democrats picked Biden over Phillips, 8-3. GOP voters in Heidelberg picked Trump over Haley, 10-4. Dems in Heidelberg liked Biden by a 6-2 count over Phillips.

In Scott County’s Helena Township, Trump was the favorite of GOP voters. He topped Haley, 159-36. Biden won among Dems in Helena Township, 26-2. There were four votes for “uncommitted.” GOP voters in Cedar Lake Township favored Trump over Haley, 268-58. Dems in Cedar Lake Township favored Biden over Phillips, 47-8, with three votes for “uncommitted.” GOP voters in Belle Plaine Township favored Trump over Haley, 55-17. Belle Plaine Township Dems voted for Biden over Phillips, 9-4, with one vote for “uncommitted.”

With all 53 precincts reporting in Scott County, Trump had 7,265 votes to Haley's 2,958. On the Dems' side of the ledger, Biden had 2,738 to Phillips's 368 votes. There were 586 voted for "Uncommitted." With all 26 precincts reporting in Le Sueur County, Trump won the GOP primary count over Haley, 1,973 to 606. On the Dems' side, Biden topped Phillips, 646 to 99 with 72 votes for "uncommitted."