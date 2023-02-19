Trojans wrestle their way into state tournament

Overcoming their chief rival in the Section 2AA finals, the New Prague High School wrestling team won the Section 2AA team championship Saturday (Feb. 18) evening at NPHS. New Prague defeated Watertown-Mayer, 37-32. The Trojans entered the section tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Royals entered the section team competition as the No. 2 seed. The Trojans topped Watertown-Mayer, 41-25, back in December. The Trojans reached the section finals Saturday afternoon with a win over St. Peter. The Royals made it to the finals with a win over Scott West. New Prague's victory in the championship round improves The Trojans' record to 30-2 heading into the state team meet next weekend. The competition for state individual berths begins this week. See the upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times for additional information.