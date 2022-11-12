Trojans win section championship

The New Prague High School girls' swimming and diving team advanced a dozen swimmers and divers in six events to the state meet next week at the University of Minnesota while claiming its first-ever section team championship tonight in Rochester.

The Trojans defeated Mankato West, 371.5 to 339, for the team title. Red Wing finished third with 280 points. While the championship doesn't advance the team as a whole to the state meet, only the individuals who finished first or second or beat a state time standard in their respective event, it is a sign of the overall quality and depth of the team.

New Prague was third in the team standards after four events and vaulted to first place after the the 200-meter freestyle relay.

Another honor came when NPHS coach Cassie Kieffer was named section coach of the year.

