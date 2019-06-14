Trojans win opener at state

Jake Deutsch made a big defensive play in the bottom of the sixth to stop a Blaine threat, then singled and scored the winning run in the seventh as the New Prague Trojans upset the No. 2 seed Blaine Bengals 7-6 in the quarterfinals of the State Class AAAA baseball tournament Friday, June 14, at CHS Field in St. Paul.

The Trojans scored a run in the second when Cade Pavek scored on a base hit by Sam Novak.

The Trojans scored five runs in the top of the fifth, but Blaine tied the game with six in the bottom of the inning, but then played poised ball to come back and score the winning run.

"That's been this teams M.O. all season," said Coach Tanner Oakes. "They always battle, no matter the situation."

Jack Kreutzian got the win in relief of Luke Tupy. He pitched two innings, allowing two hits and striking out one, the final batter of the game.

New Prague will face either Rogers or Hopkins in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at CHS Field. If they win, they advance to the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Target Field. If they lose, they play in the third place game later on Saturday.

UPDATE: New Prague will face Rogers, which defeated Hopkins 4-2.

Quarterfinal results:

Stillwater 11, Eden Prairie 0

East Ridge 9, Mounds View 5

New Prague 7, Blaine 6

Rogers 4, Hopkins 2

Saturday's semifinals at CHS Field

noon - Stillwater vs. East Ridge

2:30 p.m. - New Prague vs. Rogers

Third place - 7 p.m. Saturday

Saturday's Consolation round at University of Northwestern:

10 a.m. - Eden Prairie vs. Mounds View

12:30 p.m. - Blaine vs. Hopkins

Consolation championship - 5 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m. at Target Field