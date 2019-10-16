Trojans win 3rd straight

Jake Deutsch grabbed a 7-yard touchdown pass from Parker Johnson early in the fourth quarter to put New Prague up 15-8, then Mitch Callahan sealed things, returning an interception for a touchdown with under three minutes left to give New Prague a 21-8 win over Northfield Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the regular season finale.

Will Busch scored the Trojans’ other touchdown, on a 9-yard run late in the first half. The birthday boy also kicked an extra point and ran in a two-point conversion.

With the win, New Prague finishes the regular season with a 4-4 record, their best in seven years. They will likely host a first-round playoff game in the Section 2AAAAA playoffs Tuesday, Oct. 22. Section seedings will use the Minnesota State High School League’s Quality Ratings Formula (QRF) and will be announced Thursday morning.

Final Section 2AAAAA records

Chaska 7-1

Mankato West 6-2

Chanhassen 4-4

New Prague 4-4

Waconia 3-5

Jefferson 2-6