Trojans top Tech, prepare for section football playoffs

Outscoring St. Cloud Tech 14-0 in the second quarter and holding the Tigers scoreless for half the game, the New Prague High School football team won its final regular season game and began preparations for the section playoffs Tuesday evening, Oct. 22, at home.

The Trojans will face Rochester Century Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at Trojan Stadium in the Section 1AAAAA play-in game after the Oct. 24 print edition had gone to press. The Panthers are winless in eight games, including a 35-6 loss to New Prague Sept. 20 in Rochester. The Trojans will arrive at the section playoff game at 2-6. NP’s two wins have both come on the road.

The winner of the New Prague-Rochester Century game will advance to face in the section tournament to face Owatonna, the section’s top-seeded team, in Owatonna, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. Owatonna defeated Century, 42-7, Sept. 27. The Huskies topped the Trojans, 19-7, in New Prague Sept. 13.

Trojans 21, St. Cloud Tech 12

New Prague opened the scoring in the Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, contest in the Granite City with a touchdown in the first quarter.

After the Tigers scored and missed the point-after, New Prague added two touchdowns, one through the air and the other on the ground to take a 21-6 lead.

The Tigers tried to battle back, scoring in the third quarter. The two-point conversion failed, cutting New Prague’s lead to 21-12. Tech also failed to convert a short field goal attempt in the fourth quarter after the Trojans’ defense stiffened and stopped a scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

