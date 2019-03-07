Trojans top Spartans in 1AAAA play

Hunter Nielsen scored 24 points and New Prague made 24 of 27 free throws in a 74-65 win over Rochester Mayo in the first round of the Section 1AAAA boys basketball tournament Wednesday, March 6, in New Prague.

Three other Trojans scored in double figures - Parker Johnson with 19, Tyler Kemp with 16 and Nathan Brusseau with 11.

The game was tied at halftime, and Mayo hit three straight three-pointers early in the second half to open up a nine-point lead, but the Trojans whittled away and regained the lead for good with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game.

New Prague (17-10), the No. 3 seed in the section, will play No. 2 seed Rochester John Marshall, which claimed a win over Rochester Century in its first round win. The Rockets (23-4) are led by Matthew Hurt, one of the top recruits in the nation, who had 41 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over Century. Game time is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

No. 1 seed Lakeville North and No. 4 seed Lakeville South will face off in the other semifinal game, scheduled for 6:30 p.m.