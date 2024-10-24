Trojans sweep Rochester Mayo in section opener

Published by editor on Thu, 10/24/2024 - 5:25pm

NP's junior outside hitter Kyla Klein blasted the ball by two Rochester Mayo defenders in the opening game of the section volleyball playoff match Wednesday evening, Oct. 23, at New Prague High School. The Trojans swept the Spartans in three games.

New Prague High School swept visiting Rochester Mayo, 3-0, in the first game of the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The No. 3 seeded Trojans hosted Rochester Mayo, No. 6 seed, and won 25-16, 25-16 and 25-15. Statistics on the Trojans performance were not immediately available.

New Prague will now face No. 2 seed Lakeville North Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., at Lakeville North High School. The Panthers swept Rochester Century Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-11 and 25-9.

For more information, see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.

