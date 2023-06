The New Prague High School softball team is still alive in the Section 2AAA softball playoffs after a tough loss to Mankato West Thursday.

Saturday, May 27, the Trojans advanced to play Tuesday, 5 p.m., at Caswell Park in North Mankato. NPHS advanced with a win over St. Peter and later a walk-off win over Marshall.

Details of the tournament will be in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.