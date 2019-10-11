Trojans roll past Tigers

Mitch Callahan scored three touchdowns to lead the New Prague Trojans to a 32-6 win over Albert Lea in a Big Southeast District football game played on a snow, windy evening Friday, Oct. 11, at Trojan Stadium.

New Prague scored on the opening drive of the game, on a short run by Callahan. Albert Lea tied the score at 6-6 early in the second quarter, but the Trojans answered on another run by Callahand, this time form seven yards, to take a 12-6 lead.

The Trojans stopped the Tigers near midfield with a little more than a minute remaining in the half and scored on a 17-yard pass from Parker Johnson to Jay Skogerboe with 14 seconds left in the half. A pass to Jake Deutsch for a two-point conversion gave New Prague a 20-6 lead.

New Prague scored twice in the third, on a 21-yard run by Callahan and a 1-yard run by Emmet Bartyzal. That would be all the scoring.

New Prague improves its record to 3-4 going into its regular season finale Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Northfield. Chanhassen and Waconia both lost their games, meaning both teams have the same 3-4 record in Section 2AAAAA. Two of the three teams will likely have home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

