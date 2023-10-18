Trojans roll over St. Cloud Tech

Published by editor on Wed, 10/18/2023 - 9:38pm

New Prague running back Hunter LeCuyer (20) broke through the defensive line and looked for a route to the end zone late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game against St. Cloud Tech at Trojan Stadium.

Scoring early and often, the New Prague High School football team steamrolled St. Cloud Tech, 35-7, in the Trojans' regular-season finale Wednesday evening, Oct. 18.

At 6-2, the win sends New Prague into the section playoffs on a roll with a two-game winning streak after the Oct. 6 loss to Northfield. The Trojans will learn their playoff seeding and opponent Thursday morning, Oct. 19.

New Prague had its way against the Tigers. The Trojans scored on their first two possessions. They scored late in the second quarter to up their lead to 28-0 and built a 35-0 lead in the third quarter. They took their foot off the gas late in the fourth quarter, taking a knee rather than trying to score on the final drive of the game after Tech spoiled the shutout.

Stats for the contest were not available Wednesday night. Complete details of the contest will be in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.

