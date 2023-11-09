Trojans heading to state finals

New Prague High School’s volleyball team qualified for the Class AAAA state finals as the Trojans swept Stillwater Area in three games Thursday, Nov. 9. New Prague, the No. 2-seed in the state tournament, will face the No. 1-seeded Wayzata Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Wayzata beat Anoka 3-0 in the other semifinal match.

New Prague’s Avery Terning, No. 9, tips the ball over the net during the Thursday match against Stillwater Area. For more on the tournament check out an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)