Trojans get No. 3 seed for Section 2AAA volleyball

The New Prague Trojans received the No. 3 seed for the Section 2AAA volleyball playoffs, which were are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Shakopee, Minnetonka, New Prague and Eden Prairie earned the top four seeds in the 12-team section and all receive first-round byes. They will host second-round matches on Friday, Oct. 25.

Wednesday’s first round matches include:

No. 9 Willmar at No. 8 Chaska

No. 12 Mankato East at No. 5 Hutchinson

No. 10 Chanhassen at No. 7 Prior Lake

No. 11 Mankato West at No. 5 Waconia

Friday’s matches:

Willmar-Chaska winner at No. 1 Shakopee

Mankato East-Hutchinson winner at No. 4 Eden Prairie

Chanhassen-Prior Lake winner at No. 2 Minnetonka

Mankato West-Waconia winner at No. 3 New Prague

Semifinals are Tuesday, Oct. 29, with the high seed hosting each match.

Championship match is Saturday, Nov. 2, at a neutral site to be determined.