Trojans falter late in loss to Mayo

The New Prague Trojans played three quarters of outstanding football, leading 21-7 over Rochester Mayo late in the third quarter.

But the Spartans scored on the final play of the third, then added three more touchdowns in the fourth, including two in the final three minutes, to claim a 36-21 win Friday, Sept. 6, in New Prague.

New Prague scored on its first drive of the game and again midway through the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead. But Mayo answered with a kickoff return to cut the Trojans’ lead to 14-7 at halftime.

The Trojans scored again midway through the third to take a 21-7 lead. But Mayo answered with a long drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run on the last play of the third quarter.

Mayo scored again early in the fourth to close to within one at 21-20. New Prague drove downfield into Mayo territory, but turned the ball over on downs. It appeared Mayo might do the same, as they faced a fourth-and-long near midfield with about four minutes remaining after a penalty negated an apparent first down. They kept the drive alive, through and went on to score, taking a 28-21 lead with 1:22 left. The Trojans tried moving the ball downfield, but on third down Parker Johnson was hit as he threw the ball, and Mayo intercepted and returned it 40 yeards for a touchdowns, witht he two-point conversion making it 36-21.

New Prague outgained the Spartans 289-262. Mitch Callahan gained 67 yards rushing, Parker Johnson threw for 152 yards and Jay Skogerboe had a team-high four receptions, as well as an interception. Will Busch had a team-high five tackles for the Trojans.

New Prague (1-1) will play at defending state Class AAAAA champion Owatonna Friday, Sept. 13. The Huskies are 2-0 after defeating Northfield 63-0.