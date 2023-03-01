Trojans fall to Northfield in section title tilt

Published by editor on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 11:50pm

Despite their best effort, the New Prague boys' ice hockey team wasn't able to defend its Section 1A title crown from a year ago. The Trojans' season came to a tough end with a 6-0 loss to Northfield Wednesday night, March 1, in Rochester.

The Trojans suffered from bad luck that got worse. Northfield's first goal was scored when the puck inadvertently bounced off a NPHS defender and into the Trojans' goal. Three goals later and the Raiders took a 4-0 lead to the first intermission. They added two more goals in the second period. The Raiders outshot New Prague for the game, 35-24.

New Prague finished the season at 16-11-1 overall. See an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times for more information.

