Trojans fall in football section semifinals

New Prague's football season came to a tough ending in Northfield tonight (Saturday, Oct. 28) when the Raiders kicked a last-second field goal to beat the Trojans, 24-21, knocking NPHS out of the section playoffs and ending the Trojans' season.

The two teams had traded scores throughout much of the contest at Northfield's Memorial Stadium. The Raiders had the final drive in the game. It ended with a short field goal attempt with 3.4 seconds left in the contest's fourth quarter. The Trojans missed three scoring opportunities deep in the Raiders' end of the field. They did convert a Northfield fumble into a touchdown to even the score, 21-all with about 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Details of the game and stats were not immediately available after the contest. For more information, see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.

New Prague finished the season at 6-3. Northfield advances to the section final Friday, Nov. 3, against Owatonna in Owatonna for the section title tilt and a state tournament berth.