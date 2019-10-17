Trojans earn home playoff game

The New Prague Trojans will host the Waconia Wildcats in the first round of the Section 2AAAAA football playoffs Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Trojan Stadium.

That follows New Prague's 21-8 win over Northfield and Waconia's overtime loss to Benilde-St. Margaret's Wednesday evening, moving the Trojans in front of Waconia in the Section standings.

The other first round game has Bloomington Jefferson playing at Chanhassen. Chaska and Mankato West are the top two seeds and will earn a first-round bye.

This is New Prague's first home playoff game since 2012.

Tournament pairings:

First round - Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Waconia (3-5) at No. 4 New Prague (4-4)

No. 6 Bloomington Jefferson (2-6) at No. 3 Chanhassen (4-4)

Semifinals - Saturday, Oct. 26 - time TBA

Waconia-New Prague winner at No. 1 Chaska (7-1)

Jefferson-Chanhassen winner at No. 2 Mankato West (6-2)

Championship - Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Semifinal winners, at high seed