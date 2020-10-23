Trojans crown Homecoming King and Queen

New Prague High School held its coronation ceremony on Friday, Oct. 23, at Trojan Stadium with Adam Langfield, left, crowned king and Keiran McLoone crowned queen. The ceremony included the introduction of the Homecoming court, a song and the coronation. Tonight’s 7 p.m. football game between the Trojans and the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets at Trojan Stadium closes out Homecoming for New Prague. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)