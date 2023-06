New Prague High School’s baseball team celebrates its winning the Section 2AAA baseball tournament, 3-2, the evening of Thursday, June 8, at Johnson Park in New Ulm. The Trojans defeated Mankato East in a nail biting finish as New Prague’s designated runner, Ashton Farrell, scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. For more see the Thursday, June 22, print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)