Trojans celebrate homecoming

Published by editor on Fri, 09/22/2023 - 2:43pm

New Prague High School’s homecoming royalty, from left, king Paddy O’Rourke, princess Elizabeth Scharpen and queen Molly King were part of the high school’s parade on Main Street Friday, Sept. 22. O’Rourke and King were crowned during a pepfest earlier in the day. Homecoming festivities continue with the 7 p.m. football game against Rochester Century Friday night with the homecoming dance to follow. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)

