New Prague senior Toby Bleess, 11, works to get around two Rochester John Marshall defenders during the first game of the Class AAAA, Section 1 quarterfinals. The Trojans, No. 8 seed, fought through the Thursday, March 6, away game, but saw their season end against No. 1 seeded Rochester John Marshall, 71-34. For more on the game see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)