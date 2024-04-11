Trojans to be competitive on ball field

Published by editor on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 12:59pm
By: 
Patrick Fisher
pfisher@newpraguetimes.com

With inclement weather outdoors last week, New Prague infielder Eric Berg and his teammates were relegated to the smooth bounces off the high school’s gym floor.

New Prague High School’s baseball team’s expectations for this season is to be competitive in all aspects on the field.

The Trojans began their season at Rochester Mayo, Friday, April 5, with a close 2-1 loss. (See separate story.) New Prague’s home game against Rochester Century Monday, April 8, was postponed due to the weather. The Trojans are home tonight hosting Chaska at 4:30 p.m. then Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. New Prague is at Lakeville North and back home Tuesday, April 16, 6 p.m. against Waconia.

Things look good for the Trojans with several returning players from last year’s Class AAA state championship team and has depth in both its offense and defense.

