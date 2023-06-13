Trojans advance in state tourney

Published on Tue, 06/13/2023

New Prague High School’s Henry Novak, 5, left, records an out at first base after catching a throw from teammate Eric Berg, 7, during the Trojans first game in the Class AAA state baseball tournament Tuesday, June 13, at the Mini Met in Jordan.
New Prague defeated Little Falls, 10-5, to advance to the semifinal game against Monticello Wednesday, June 14, 2:30 p.m., at the Mini Met. The Magic made Benilde-St. Margaret’s disappear via a 3-1 win in their round game Tuesday.
For more see the the New Prague TImes' Facebook and Twitter pages or the Thursday, June 22, print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

