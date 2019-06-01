Trojans advance to 1AAAA title game

The New Prague Trojan baseball team advanced to the Section 1AAAA championship game with a 4-1 win over Lakeville North Saturday, June 1, in Dundas.

New Prague will play at 5 p.m. against whatever team comes out of the loser’s bracket - Farmington, Rochester John Marshall, or Lakeville North - at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in Dundas. If the Trojans win that game, they will advance to the state tournament. If they lose, the two teams would play a second game to determine the section champion.

Against North, the Trojans took a 1-0 lead with single runs in the third and fifth innings. North scored one in the top of the sixth, but the Trojans added two more in the bottom half of the inning. Luke Tupy struck out 13 batters for New Prague, which has allowed just one run in three post-season games.