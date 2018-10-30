Trojan spikers fall to Sabers

Published by editor on Tue, 10/30/2018 - 10:55pm

New Prague's Kate Seymour goes up for a block attempt during the Trojans' Section 2AAA semifinal loss to Shakopee Tuesday, Oct. 30. 

The New Prague Trojan volleyball team came out flat in the first two sets and lost in three sets to Shakopee, 25-13, 25-14, 27-25 in the Section 2AAA semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 30, in  Shakopee. 

Shakopee’s blocking and defense helped them build a 10-2 lead in the first set, and New Prague was never able to close the gap. The second set also started slow for the Trojans, as the Sabers took an 15-4 lead before the Trojans started a comeback that fell far short. 

New Prague looked like a different team in the third set, overcoming an early deficit to take a 17-14 lead. The teams would go back-and-for the rest of the way, with Shakopee taking a 24-21 lead before the Trojans fought back to tie it at 24-24. New Prague fought off six match points before succumbing to the Sabers 27-25. 

The Trojans end their season with a 20-10 record. Shakopee, the No. 2 seed in the section, will face No. 1 seed Minnetonka at 6 p.m. Saturday in New Prague for the Section championship.

