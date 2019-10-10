Trojan girls advance to finals

Published on Thu, 10/10/2019

New Prague's Lana Krautkremer (2) battles for position with a Farmington player during the Trojans' Section 1AA semifinal victory Thursday, Oct. 10. The No. 6 seed Trojans will play at No. 1 seed Lakeville South for the section championship Tuesday, Oct. 15.

One hundred minutes of play resulted in a scoreless tie, and the New Prague Trojans and Farmington Tigers decided their Section 1AA girls soccer semifinal on a penalty kick shootout.
The Trojans had five players take kicks, and four of them, Payton Morris Keelie Buesgens, Lana Krautkremer and Evie Wegner, converted while only three Farmington players were able to find the net. Wegner was the 10th and final shooter, with the two teams tied at 3-3 and beat the Tiger goalie for the win.
New Prague played a strong all-around defensive game, limiting Farmington’s chances, and goalkeeper Taylor Stepka made some outstanding saves.
That means the Trojans (10-6-2) advance to the Section1AA championship game against Lakeville South (14-1-2). That game will be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Lakeville South High School.
The two teams met on October 2, with South taking a 6-0 win. Read more in the October 17 issue of The Times.

