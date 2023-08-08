Tree cleanup

Crews from New Prague Public Works were busy Tuesday afternoon Aug. 8, removing a soft maple with a 4 to 5 foot diameter that fell in the alley between 310 and 312 Central Avenue N.

Advanced age of the tree is expected why it fell between 1:30-1:45 p.m. Robert Sammons, the homeowner at 310 Central Avenue said the tree caused damage to the roof of his garage. No one was injured when the tree fell.

For more information see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)