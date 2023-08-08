Tree cleanup

Published by editor on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 3:59pm

Crews from New Prague Public Works were busy Tuesday afternoon Aug. 8, removing a soft maple with a 4 to 5 foot diameter that fell in the alley between 310 and 312 Central Avenue N.

Advanced age of the tree is expected why it fell between 1:30-1:45 p.m. Robert Sammons, the homeowner at 310 Central Avenue said the tree caused damage to the roof of his garage. No one was injured when the tree fell.

For more information see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Yvonne Dorothea Embretson, 92
Fri, 08/11/2023 - 11:36am
Veseli plays Lonsdale Sunday for third seat at state tournament
Thu, 08/10/2023 - 10:56pm
William (Bill) Thomas Fielder, 82
Thu, 08/10/2023 - 4:26pm
Genevieve Louise Barten Metzdorff
Thu, 08/10/2023 - 4:11pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.