Treats at Malaween

Published by editor on Sun, 10/31/2021 - 4:58pm

Families have fun at Malaween at Mala Strana Rehabilitation Center and Assisted Living in New Prague the evening of Sunday, Oct. 31. There were an assortment of games and treats for children and families from 3-6:30 p.m. The New Prague area had many ways for families to celebrate Halloween beginning on Friday, Oct. 29, and going through Sunday with Trunk and Treat events, a drive through Trick and Treat, and parties. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Marlene “Marti” Zimprich, 90
Tue, 11/02/2021 - 2:17pm
Carol Morris, 82
Tue, 11/02/2021 - 1:51pm
Jeffrey Scott Jewett, 53
Tue, 11/02/2021 - 12:03pm
Bruce David Heyda, 55
Tue, 11/02/2021 - 10:27am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.